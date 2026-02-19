 
Shia LaBeouf hit with another setback: New Police records surface

Shia LaBeouf's Pasadena home tied to disturbance before Mia Goth separation

February 19, 2026

Newly obtained police records reveal officers were called to Shia LaBeouf’s Los Angeles-area home more than once in the months leading up to his breakup with Mia Goth.

As per documents from Pasadena authorities, one call in November 2024 was logged as a “husband and wife” disturbance of the peace. An “uncooperative female” could be heard repeatedly saying “just go” on the 911 call, telling her husband to leave.

A male voice was allegedly heard in the background cursing before the call was cleared. Police confirmed the incident involved the residents, though no full report was taken.

Then in August 2025, officers received a very different type of concern. A caller reported that an “old friend” was mentally ill and believed she was married to LaBeouf – claiming she was “murderously angry with him, appears to be stalking him and is going to his home.”

The caller, who didn’t live in the neighborhood and appeared to be a fan, said they became alarmed after seeing obsessive Instagram posts. It’s unclear whether LaBeouf was ever aware of the situation, though his home address was referenced in the report.

The revelations come after LaBeouf’s recent arrest in NewOrleans, where he was charged with two counts of simple battery following an alleged bar altercation.

Months earlier, after splitting from Goth, he relocated to New Orleans, purchasing an Uptown Cottage for just over $1 million.

