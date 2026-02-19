Inside Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s doomed relationship: ‘A lot of drama’

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth mostly remained out of the public eye as a couple but frequently experienced relationship trouble behind closed doors, sources have revealed.

The former partners, who were recently confirmed to have separated a year prior, “weren’t getting along” for a while.

It was also reported that the Transformers actor had moved out of their Los Angeles residence on his wife’s insistence and relocated to New Orleans.

“Their relationship has always been complicated. They weren’t getting along and had a lot of drama last year,” an insider dished to People.

While the Frankenstein actress never really depended on her husband and actually “encouraged” him to move out.

“She loves him, but she also doesn’t need him. She’s very independent. She has her own life, her own career and her priority is their daughter,” the source continued.

However, it was added, “Shia loves their daughter and stays in touch.”

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth initially met years ago while working on Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. The pair rekindled their relationship in 2020 after an unofficial wedding in 2016 and a subsequent divorce announcement in 2018.

They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth with their daughter in Toronto, 2022; Source: The Image Direct

However, the reports about their latest breakup emerged after Shia was arrested in New Orleans after a bar brawl and was seen being assaulted in an informal footage circulating online.

He returned to his social media handle shortly after being released.

The controversial celebrity further shared a cryptic post via X (formerly called Twitter), simply writing “Free me”.



