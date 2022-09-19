Matthew McConaughey shares valuable lesson about ‘consent’ he learned from dad

Matthew McConaughey revealed he learned a valuable lesson about relationship from his dad during his childhood.



According to PEOPLE, the Interstellar star spoke up about the sexual abuse he went through as a teenager on the premiere of episode of Amanda de Cadenet’s podcast The Conversation: About the Men.

When asked how he understood the right way to “approach sexual situations” during his adolescence period.

The Mud actor gave credit to his dad for “teaching” the actor about “consent” at an early age.

“My father is talking to me as his son, as a male in this situation and speaking to me about a heterosexual relationship,” the actor recalled.

He continued, “If you ever feel the girl the female hesitates, stop.”

Amanda was stunned to know that the actor’s father taught him a golden rule while dealing with a female partner in a relation.

The actor mentioned, “He even said this: ‘You may even feel them hesitate and then after you stop… Don’t. Wait until next time.’”

“And he was right,” remarked the 52-year-old, while adding, “Trust you'll have another day if it’s meant to be.”