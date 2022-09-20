 
'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon has split.

The couple, who has been living apart for several months, mutually agreed to part ways.

PEOPLE reports: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep says.

Wesley and Ramon were first spotted together in 2018. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands in New York. A month later, the made their relationship social media official. 

In 2019, Wesley's friend Nina Dobrev also subtly confirmed the couple's marriage.

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," Dobrev revealed.

