Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Batgirl: Cast member shares footage of action scene from cancelled movie

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino shared a behind-the-scenes video of an action-packed sequence from the now-shelved DC movie.

Aquino was set to star as Alysia Yeoh, Barbara Gordon’s best friend in the comics. In the video tweeted by her, Leslie Grace's stunt double, Emely Cartagena, crashes into what appears to be a party, bursting through a ceiling window and using a Christmas tree to cushion her descent. Aquino praised the stuntwoman for pulling off the sequence so well.

According to The Direct, the video comes originally from Cartagena's Instagram, showing a larger process of the development of the stunt, from practice on a larger stage with dummy equipment and full protective gear all the way up to the more complete shoot in costume and on set.


DC Comics’ film Batgirl was completely “shelved” by Warner Bros., a top Hollywood source told The New York Post

It was reportedly a $70 million movie (the source said the budget was actually more than $100 million), which was doing test screenings for audiences in anticipation of a late 2022 debut, would rank among the most expensive cinematic castoffs ever. Those tests were said to be so poorly received by moviegoers that the studio decided to cut its losses and run, for the sake of the brand’s future. It’s a DC disaster.

“They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” the source told the publication.

