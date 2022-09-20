Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

 
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton paid another solemn tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II hours after attending her funeral service at London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ team took to their official Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture from the Queen’s funeral service, showing the Queen’s coffin being carried into the Abbey.

The notedly solemn picture was shared with an equally heartbreaking caption that read: “Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother.”

Prince William and Kate’s message came after they took center stage with King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla at the Queen’s funeral, along with their two elder kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, after prolonged health and mobility issues. 

