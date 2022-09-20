South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

A representative image of comparison between PCB and Sunrisers Eastern Cape's designs. — Geo.tv

A franchise of the South Africa T20 League, Sunrisers Eastern Cape is currently announcing the players sold in an auction for team selection. Several players sold were revealed by the franchise on their official twitter account.



However, Tweeps were quick to notice that the design followed for the selected players was copied from Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) idea for the squad announcement for Pakistan vs Netherlands series.

Have a look at the reactions:

The users tagged PCB's media manager Ibrahim Badees, who has been widely lauded for his creative ideas in Board's social media posts.