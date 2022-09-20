 
sports
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Sohail Imran
,
Web Desk

South African league cricket franchise trolled for copying PCB's design

By
Sohail Imran
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

A representative image of comparison between PCB and  Sunrisers Eastern Capes designs. — Geo.tv
A representative image of comparison between PCB and  Sunrisers Eastern Cape's designs. — Geo.tv

A franchise of the South Africa T20 League, Sunrisers Eastern Cape is currently announcing the players sold in an auction for team selection. Several players sold were revealed by the franchise on their official twitter account.

However, Tweeps were quick to notice that the design followed for the selected players was copied from Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) idea for the squad announcement for Pakistan vs Netherlands series.

Have a look at the reactions: 

The users tagged PCB's media manager Ibrahim Badees, who has been widely lauded for his creative ideas in Board's social media posts.

More From Sports:

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain

Actor Mariyam Nafees thinks we need more people like cricketer Mohammad Hasnain
No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent

No saliva to polish ball: ICC makes restriction permanent
Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record

Australian great unsure if Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100-century record
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan seek to draw first blood as they take on England at home after 17 years
Pak vs Eng: Shadab aims for better bowling in powerplay, death overs

Pak vs Eng: Shadab aims for better bowling in powerplay, death overs
Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress

Sania Mirza stuns in a traditional yellow dress
'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq

'Three Musketeers': Waqar Younis shares old picture with Inzamam, Mushtaq
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is
Pak vs Eng: Traffic, parking plan issued for T20Is in Karachi

Pak vs Eng: Traffic, parking plan issued for T20Is in Karachi
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to wear special kit on first match to express solidarity with flood victims

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan to wear special kit on first match to express solidarity with flood victims

Pakistani fans bash Indian troll for mocking Naseem Shah's English

Pakistani fans bash Indian troll for mocking Naseem Shah's English

Pakistan and England to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness

Pakistan and England to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness

Latest

view all