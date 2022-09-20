 
Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry melt hearts with sweet interaction at Queen funeral

Princess Charlotte caught the attention of her uncle, Prince Harry, in a sweet exchange during Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The duo, that accompanied the rest of the royal family at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, shared a moment together before Her Majesty was laid to rest.

In an adorable moment caught on camera, Charlotte is seen adjusting her cat before she smiles at uncle Harry.

"I thought I just caught a little exchange between Harry and Charlotte. I hope someone captures it on camera," one user on Twitter reacted.

"Cute little smile between Harry and little Charlotte," another commented.

Take a look:

 
