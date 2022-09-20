 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral draws record-breaking viewership: DETAILS

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest after a state funeral on September 19, 2022, which is expected to smash worldwide viewership records after analysts said that it could’ve been watched by more 4 billion people around the world, reported Express UK.

The state funeral of the Queen marked the first such event in Britain since the state funeral of Winston Churchill in 1965. It was also the first to be held in Westminster Abbey for a monarch since 1760.

The landmark funeral had about 500 world leaders and royals in attendance, with hundreds of thousands descending onto London and Windsor.

As per TV analyst Carolina Beltramo, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is expected to shatter previous viewership records held by Princess Diana’s funeral (2.1 billion) and the Atlanta Olympics opening ceremony (3.6 billion).

Beltramo claimed that the service was reportedly watched around the world by some 4.1 billion people. 

