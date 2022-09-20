Britain ‘tremendously’ handled Queen Elizabeth II's death: Liz Truss

British Prime Minster (PM) Liz Truss recently opened up in the Britishers coping up with Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in Windsor on September 19 after Her Majesty breathed her last in Balmoral on September 8.

Since the Queen’s death, the nation has been mourning their beloved monarch and preparing to welcome the new King.

Weighing in on the occasion, the newly appointed PM said: “It has been a momentous period and a period of great grief and sadness in the United Kingdom.”

During her conversation with the reporters in New York on Monday, Liz expressed: “I think you have seen a huge outpouring of love and affection for her late majesty as well as a huge amount of warmth towards King Charles III.”

"At the funeral we saw such huge public support and I have also seen that from world leaders who have come to London in unprecedented numbers," she said.

"What has been a very difficult moment for our nation, the way it has been handed is tremendous," Lizz added.

"I just feel it´s a very important part of my role as prime minister to make sure that we are marking this very important moment in our nation´s history."