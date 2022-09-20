PM Shehbaz interacts with New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Adern at UNGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in New York, United States on September 20, 2022. — Twitter

PM Shehbaz says that he is there "to tell Pakistan's story to the world".

Premier will address UNGA session on September 23.

To attend various events organised by int'l organisations on sidelines of UNGA session.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacted with his counterpart from New Zealand Jacinda Arden at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, United States.

PM Shehbaz is currently in New York to attend the 77th session of UNGA, starting today (Tuesday), the first in-person session since 2019 after which all meetings were made virtual due to the pandemic.

In a post shared on Twitter by the Prime Minister's Office, the premier could be seen holding a discussion with PM Arden.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand at the welcoming reception by UN Secretary-General for Heads of State/Government participating in the seventy-seventh session of UNGA," read the caption.



Earlier today, PM Shehbaz said that he was there "to tell Pakistan's story to the world."

"A story of deep anguish and pain arising out of a massive human tragedy caused by floods. In my address at UNGA and bilateral meetings, I will present Pakistan's case on issues that call for the world's immediate attention," the premier wrote.

He will address the session on September 23.

PM’s schedule in US

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, the prime minister will participate in the Global Food Security Summit jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a Closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

The premier will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organisations, IFIs and philanthropic organisations. Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the United States.

PM Shehbaz will also hold interactions with the international media.