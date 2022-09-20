 
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Katrina Kaif enjoys romantic monsoon weather with husband Vicky Kaushal: See pic

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood’s cutest couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed the beautiful monsoon weather while sitting in the balcony of their new sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

In the snap shared to IG story, the two lovebirds can be seen hand-in-hand, as they enjoy an amazing view from their Juhu apartment.

The picture showed dark grey clouds along with a clogged view of the Arabian Sea and the trees lined by the shore of the sea.

The couple moved to their new apartment in Juhu soon after their wedding. Their apartment is in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their relationship private for almost two years. They finally got married in December 2021. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony with their family members and close friends.

According to PinkVilla, very few people from the Bollywood industry were called upon at the wedding namely; Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Sharvari Wagh. 

