Coke Studio Live in Dubai: Check out the artist line-up

Coke Studio Live in UAE featuring Karakoram, Hasan Raheem and more

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be hosting Coke Studio Live this October.

Coke Studio’s official Instagram page revealed the artist line-up that will be performing live. “The final line-up of artists is finally here! Witness the celebration of music at coke Studio Live for the first time in the UAE! Get your tickets now.”

The list of the singers include: Young Stunners, Shae Gill, Ai Sethi, Faisal Kapadia, Hasan Raheem, Karakoram and Justin Bibis.



In the concert, the renowned artists will be singing their original tracks from Coke Studio season 14.

The concert will be held on the 14th of October 2022. The tickets can be booked online through Coca-Cola Arena Dubai.