Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Kim Kardashian all praise for Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles: Here’s why

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Kim Karrdashian was recently gushing over Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles in his new movie Don’t Worry Darling.

On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram story and posted a clip from the singer’s movie and wrote, “I watched Don't Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it.”

Kim posted a photo of Harry and Florence Pugh on screen while she remarked, “Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh.”

The SKIMS founder went on to add, “She's an amazing actress and she's so pretty too.”

Kim reportedly got an “early screening of the movie” ahead of its release, which is going to be on September 23.

For the unversed, Harry and Kendall sparked dating speculations in 2014 as they were spotted together during a day out in California.

However, Kim’s younger sister said that they are only “friends” and nothing more during the American Music Awards in the same year.

