 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'Facetiming kids like crazy' after 'fuming' funeral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'fuming' over their disrespect at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Author Tom Bower reveals the Sussexes did not feel respected at Her Majesty's final rites.

The Royal Family showed “very little sympathy towards them” and the couple feels shunned by King Charles.

Mr Bower adds Meghan "looked quite angry" during the funeral and was upset over the "disrespect."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Facetiming kids like crazy after fuming funeral

Amid this, US Weekly reports the couple just wants to get back to California to reunite with their brood.

The source reportedly said: "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks."

The source added: "They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks."

More From Entertainment:

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday
King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'

King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'
Kim Kardashian buys $70M from Cindy Crawford near Kanye West abode

Kim Kardashian buys $70M from Cindy Crawford near Kanye West abode
Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'

Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'
Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?
Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere

Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere
Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral
Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Latest

view all