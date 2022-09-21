Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death was ‘accidental’: report

Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death was ‘accidental’

In an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, country singer Luke Bell passed away, at age 32, due to an ‘accidental’ fentanyl overdose.

The singer reportedly went missing in Tucson and his unresponsive body was found by a passer-by in a shaded area of a parking structure along with drug paraphernalia. The autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office said.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pharmaceutical fentanyl is approved for treating severe pain, and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

The toxicology report ordered by the medical examiner showed that Bell had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system and he had also been drinking. The autopsy also disclosed that Bell suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the time of his death but it was not what caused it. The medical examiner wrote in the report, “in consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication.”

However, the examiner’s concluding remarks were that it was an “accident”. The manner of death is accident,” wrote the medical examiner.

According to Saving Country Music, Bell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his "mental state took a turn for the worse" over recent months.

“Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him,” Bell's manager, Brian Buchanan, told TMZ. “When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He’s found peace now and there’s some comfort.”