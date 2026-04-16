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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after 'Euphoria' outing

Scooter Braun gushes over Sydney Sweeney as he celebrates her 'Euphoria' and 'Christy' success

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after &apos;Euphoria&apos; outing
The couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just made things Instagram official!

The couple, who have been dating since last summer, posted each other for the first time on their social media on April 15 — a week after they attended the Euphoria season 3 premiere together in Los Angeles.

Sweeney kicked things off by re-posting photographer Eddy Chan’s picture of the pair from the premiere event, alongside a heart emoji. The music producer then shared Sweeney’s post to his own Stories, calling himself a “lucky bastard.”

Braun also celebrated Sweeney’s latest career achievement by sharing a post that read, “Sydney Sweeney just went no. 1 in both film and TV.” The post highlighted how both Euphoria and 2025 film Christy recently climbed to No. 1 on HBO Max.

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after Euphoria outing
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun go Instagram official after Euphoria outing

Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, first sparked romance rumours after being spotted together in Italy ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June 2025. The outing came just four months after Sweeney ended her 7-year relationship with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Meanwhile, Braun was previously married to fitness guru Yael Cohen, and they welcomed three children together. They split in 2021 and finalised their divorce in September 2022 after eight years of marriage. 

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