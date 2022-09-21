 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month and all eyes were on him.

The comic, 28, looked dapper as ever as he stepped out for a premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, in New York alongside his co-star Kaley Cuoco and looked as happy as possible.

It seems Pete took a break from all the drama in his personal life to promote his new film, which hits theaters on September 21.

In true Pete fashion, the star was decked out in sweats as he posed up a storm at the A-list event.

He completed his look with funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of glossy leather shoes.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Pete appeared in good spirits as he posed solo on the red carpet with his hoodie thrown over his bleach blonde hair.

A smile crossed over his slightly bearded complexion.

In contrast to Pete, his co-star Kaley looked nothing short of a vision in a glittering mini dress, black heels, and blonde hair swept back into a low ponytail.

The two looked great with their simple, but sophisticated ensembles.

Kaley and Pete star together in the upcoming Peacock film Meet Cute, which is billed on IMDb as: 'What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?'

Pete's appearance comes after he split up with Kim due to their demanding schedules taking a toll on their relationship.



More From Entertainment:

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital
Royals blasted for 'little sympathy' for 'favourite' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Enraged!’

Royals blasted for 'little sympathy' for 'favourite' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Enraged!’
Kanye West wants to help Kim Kardashian set up her new Malibu house: ‘He’s happy’

Kanye West wants to help Kim Kardashian set up her new Malibu house: ‘He’s happy’
Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman to feature in Hulu’s 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman to feature in Hulu’s 'We Were the Lucky Ones'
SNL Season 48 Updates: from new cast members to hosting debuts

SNL Season 48 Updates: from new cast members to hosting debuts
Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships

Brad Pitt says his artwork reflects what he did wrong in past relationships
Amber Heard turned into a ‘mock pain scale’ after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard turned into a ‘mock pain scale’ after Johnny Depp trial
Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?

Ranveer Singh to take over title of 'Don' from Shah Rukh Khan?
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard turning into a movie?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'face says it all' as they leave 'toxic' funeral: Photo
Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson to diss Kanye West by launching fashion line

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard ‘blackmailed her way’ into ‘Aquaman 2’?

Latest

view all