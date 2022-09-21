 
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz appreciates Biden administration for addressing climate change

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer/Reuters/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and US President Joe Biden (R). — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer/Reuters/File

  • PM Shehbaz laments Pakistan was among ten most vulnerable countries to climate change.
  • Premier conveyed gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan.
  • Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the role of the United States in addressing the issue of climate change and thanked the country for extending help to Pakistan in the face of the devastating floods.

The PM held a meeting with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. 

Noting that “the devastating floods have made Pakistan ground zero for climate change”, the PM appreciated Kerry’s personal leadership in raising awareness and seeking solutions to the climate change crisis. 

He acknowledged the important role being played by the Biden administration to address climate change

The premier conveyed gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan. He emphasised the need for continued support from the international community, not only in the immediate recovery and relief efforts but also during the subsequent reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

PM Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan contributed less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it was among the ten most vulnerable countries to climate change. 

With over 1,400 casualties; 33 million people displaced as climate refugees, out of which over six hundred thousand were pregnant women; four million acres of crops destroyed; entire villages and livelihoods swept away; Pakistan was facing an unprecedented natural disaster.

The prime minister underscored the importance of the United States’ leadership in enabling developing countries, including Pakistan, to deliver on their climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement by providing sufficient tools in the shape of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building assistance.

Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and reaffirmed the US administration’s continued support in facing the challenges due to the floods. 

He said that the US was ready to engage with Pakistan to collaborate in rebuilding resilient infrastructure as well as other forms of support that would avert such a crisis in future. Both sides agreed to continue to closely focus on climate change and energy dialogue.

More From Pakistan:

In major relief to Ahsan Iqbal, IHC dismisses NAB's Narowal corruption reference

In major relief to Ahsan Iqbal, IHC dismisses NAB's Narowal corruption reference
LHC dismisses FIA’s petition against Umar Farooq Zahoor

LHC dismisses FIA’s petition against Umar Farooq Zahoor
Angelina Jolie listens to Dadu women recounting the horrors they face

Angelina Jolie listens to Dadu women recounting the horrors they face
Flood victims hit by disease outbreak as Pakistan faces its 'toughest times'

Flood victims hit by disease outbreak as Pakistan faces its 'toughest times'
Video shows shooting in Ecuador, not Pakistan

Video shows shooting in Ecuador, not Pakistan
IHC to indict Imran Khan in contempt case tomorrow, circular issued

IHC to indict Imran Khan in contempt case tomorrow, circular issued
Pakistan wants Facebook's parent company to establish local office

Pakistan wants Facebook's parent company to establish local office
Centre, Punjab once again at loggerheads over Lahore CCPO transfer

Centre, Punjab once again at loggerheads over Lahore CCPO transfer
PDM deliberates legal options to bring in-house change in Punjab

PDM deliberates legal options to bring in-house change in Punjab
Pakistan needs more help for relief after flash floods: State Dept

Pakistan needs more help for relief after flash floods: State Dept
Enforced disappearances violation of Constitution, minister says after meeting MQM-P leaders

Enforced disappearances violation of Constitution, minister says after meeting MQM-P leaders
France to the rescue with international conference for flood-hit Pakistan

France to the rescue with international conference for flood-hit Pakistan

Latest

view all