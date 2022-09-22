 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

'Royal family needs Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Royal family needs Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could play a big role in the Royal Family if they want to serve as there's a lot of work to be done, a royal commentator has claimed.

Tina Brown, the former Vanity Fair editor, told Lorraine: "The country loved that feeling of unity and seeing the brothers back together, it's a beautiful sight."

The commentator added: "The Royal Family needs him and there’s a lot of work to be done. Kate doesn’t want to be travelling the world, she’s the mother of three children."

She concluded: "They have to somehow divvy this stuff up and Harry has a big role to play if he wants to. And if Meghan wants to, because of course she hated every bit of it."

The expert continued: "But unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust. I think if he does that there can be a way."

The Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Prince of Wales, have an opportunity to build bridges, but Harry has to prove his loyalty to the Firm and family by taking some big steps.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

Prince William remembers Queen Elizabeth

King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour

King Charles urged to award Queen's only daughter Anne special honour
Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions

Meghan's teary-eyed photos spark reactions
Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship

Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince William and Harry to repair their strained relationship
Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise raises fist in air post filming gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8
Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?

Gigi Hadid would be a perfect partner for Leonardo DiCaprio ?
King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place

King Charles III wants Kate Middleton to move into Queen’s place
Prince Harry ‘caught up’ in Royal Family hype again: ‘He misses it’

Prince Harry ‘caught up’ in Royal Family hype again: ‘He misses it’
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘turned car around’ to talk to Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘turned car around’ to talk to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Shakira BREAKS SILENCE on split with Gerard Pique

Shakira BREAKS SILENCE on split with Gerard Pique
Prince Harry’s reunion with William over Queen’s death to be ‘short lived’

Prince Harry’s reunion with William over Queen’s death to be ‘short lived’

Jimmy Kimmel signs new contract with ABC, ending rumours over his Late-Night Future

Jimmy Kimmel signs new contract with ABC, ending rumours over his Late-Night Future

Latest

view all