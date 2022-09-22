 
Prince Harry's relations with royal family to improve after Queen's close aide leave?

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide Sir Edward Young may soon come to an end, as King Charles III will not retain the his services in the long term.

According to The Telegraph and Newsweek, Edward Young will leave after a transition period lasting months.

When some people presented the news as a sign of improvement in relations between the King and the Duke of Sussex, senior journalist Richard Eden said, 'It's got nothing to do with Prince Harry."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the US after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral in the UK.

