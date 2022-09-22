 
Adam Levine 'disappointed in himself' for 'hurting' wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine is said to be “disappointed in himself” after he was accused of cheating on his wife pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh.

The Maroon 5 singer denied having an affair, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

A friend of the couple told E! News, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."

"They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back,” the pal added.

As for the singer, the source said that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," Levine maintains "it was nothing physical."

"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the source said. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."

