Thursday Sep 22 2022
King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet's titles after Harry releases his book

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

King Charles III will only decide on Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's children’s titles once the Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated book is released.

Royal correspondent for Vanity Fair wrote in her book The New Royals that the new monarch has been “reluctant” to make any title changes in general.

“We know titles matter to Charles, and he reportedly wants to limit them to the top tier of royals. 

"He is also reportedly reluctant for his brother Prince Edward to take the title Duke of Edinburgh, even though it was their late father’s wish,” she wrote.

Weighing in on Archie and Lilibet from becoming a prince and a princess as Meghan and Harry are no longer working royals.

“According to a source close to the King, ‘it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show’,” the author wrote.

Meanwhile, a royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent: “[Archie and Lilibet] automatically become prince and princess, simply because that’s how the rules are laid out.”

“It remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will want it and the pressure that comes with that. Charles could change the Letters Patent, and, if he does change the Letters Patent, it’s not a slight to Harry and Meghan,” the expert added.

