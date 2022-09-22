Brad Pitt gushes over ex Gwyneth Paltrow while promoting new skincare line

File Footage

Brad Pitt praised his ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow while revealing that she inspired him to launch his own skincare line.



The Bullet Train star was asked about his feelings on star-studded business enterprises during interview with British Vogue, to which he recounted how at one point it "seemed shameful to do a commercial."

However, the Hollywood hunk noted that while celebrities would be "called a sell-out" for launching their own ventures, the times now have changed.

“I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that. They made it okay—even cool—to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things,” Pitt said.

He added, “And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way.”

Pitt went on to gush over the Iron Man actor as he threw praises on her for running her own lifestyle brand Goop so successfully.

“I love what Gwyneth’s done,” the actor said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire.”

“She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her,” Pitt shared while crediting her for helping him with his genderless skincare brand, Le Domaine.

“In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe,” Pitt added.