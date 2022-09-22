Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern filled into Prince William at a climate change event in New York on Wednesday, giving a message of “encouragement” on behalf of Prince of Wales.



Honouring the Kate Middleton's hubby, Ardern said she was an "exceptionally poor substitute", where he mentioned his late grandmother in a virtual address.

William had personally asked Ardern to deputise at the Earthshot Prize innovation summit while the royal family continues a private mourning period following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Earthshot Prize grants five individuals £1 million each to continue their environmental work as they lead sustainability efforts globally. It was co-founded by Prince William and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

Ms Ardern was introduced as a “global leader on climate change” who had “devoted her life to building a better world”.



She also honoured the late Queen in her speech and said the world needed to face the climate change challenge with the same “fortitude and longevity” as Queen Elizabeth II.

The New Zealand leader said: "She is someone who was focused, committed and demonstrated what can be achieved when you show fortitude and longevity. We need all of those same characteristics to take on the environmental challenges ahead of us.”