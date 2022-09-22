 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew wanted King Charles overthrown?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Prince Andrew wanted King Charles overthrown?
Prince Andrew wanted King Charles overthrown?

Prince Andrew reportedly worked to overthrow King Charles’ from getting the throne after Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Angela Levin issued this shocking revelation while referencing an inside source.

According to a report by Express UK they revealed, “when Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew’s wife Sarah, [Duchess of York] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager.”

“They were dark and strange times, where paranoia became reality, and this was a worry. Andrew lobbied very hard with the hope that Charles would not become king when his mother died, and that William would wear the crown.”

“His behaviour was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way.”

“Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn't rule the country in some way,” he added before concluding.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift

Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘till the end’, wanting to mend rift
Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death

Prince George, Princess Charlotte using new titles at school after Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin passes away days after monarch in royal tragedy
Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Tom Hardy knocks down martial arts fighters to win gold medal

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama

Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Netizens react to new crime drama
Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch

Kim Kardashian teams up with James Corden for hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ sketch
Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc
King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry warned to ‘pull the plug’ on memoir after Queen’s death?
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
Prince Andrew fearful of King Charles’ reign?

Prince Andrew fearful of King Charles’ reign?

Latest

view all