Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

Camille Vasquez discussed how a "drunk or high" Johnny Depp could have attacked ex-wife Amber Heard in new documentary.

The attorney, who rose to fame during the high profile defamation case, tried to understand the Aquaman actor’s testimony in docuseries Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial.

While discussing Heard’s testimony and trying to understand it, Vasquez said, "That's one part of the case I've never understood.”

"He's either drunk and high and incapable of even standing up, or he's drunk and high and able to attack her, chase her, land blows? It just doesn't make sense," she added.

The two-part film based on the bombshell libel case that lasted for six long weeks began streaming on Discovery+ on Tuesday,

For the unversed, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as domestic violence victim.

Heard countersued her former husband for $100 million accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

However, the jury sided with Depp by concluding that Heard defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10.35 million in damages.

Whereas, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages as she won one of her counter-claims against the Hollywood star.



