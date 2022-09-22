 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Camille Vasquez tries to understand Johnny Depp’s ‘drunk’ behaviour in new doc

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

File Footage 

Camille Vasquez discussed how a "drunk or high" Johnny Depp could have attacked ex-wife Amber Heard in new documentary.

The attorney, who rose to fame during the high profile defamation case, tried to understand the Aquaman actor’s testimony in docuseries Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial.

While discussing Heard’s testimony and trying to understand it, Vasquez said, "That's one part of the case I've never understood.”

"He's either drunk and high and incapable of even standing up, or he's drunk and high and able to attack her, chase her, land blows? It just doesn't make sense," she added.

The two-part film based on the bombshell libel case that lasted for six long weeks began streaming on Discovery+ on Tuesday,

For the unversed, Depp sued Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in 2018 in which she referred to herself as domestic violence victim.

Heard countersued her former husband for $100 million accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her.

However, the jury sided with Depp by concluding that Heard defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10.35 million in damages.

Whereas, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages as she won one of her counter-claims against the Hollywood star.


More From Entertainment:

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

Camille Vasquez bashed over remarks on Amber Heard’s testimony in new documentary

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers

King Charles III's cousin defends Meghan, alleges royal family of hazing newcomers
'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator

'Ridiculous!' Charles, Camilla bemused with Harry's suggestion to use mediator
King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers

King Charles’ accession to throne risks jobs of several royal staffers
Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Brad Pitt says ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his skincare line

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles

Meghan Markle's estranged father's interview lands channel in troubles
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘They're happy’
Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart

Prince William chooses Jacinda Ardern for a big event close to his heart
Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Princess Anne to take on Queen's beloved duty

Latest

view all