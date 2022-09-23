Pak vs Eng: What does Shaheen Afridi has to say about Babar, Rizwan?

(R to L) Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi pose with their ICC trophies at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, on March 19, 2022. — Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is currently in the United Kingdom for his rehabilitation, praised the opening duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a unique manner after the two guided Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory against England.



A stunning unbeaten opening partnership between Babar and Rizwan saw Pakistan pull off a remarkable run-chase to beat England by 10 wickets and level their T20I series at 1-1.

Babar struck 110 from 66 balls, with opening partner Rizwan finishing on 88 from 51 deliveries as the hosts chased down a target of 200 with three balls to spare in Karachi.

While congratulations poured in, Shaheen’s was the most notable. The young sensation took a jibe at the opening duo calling them “selfish” for taking the match till the last over.

“I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan [Babar Azam] and [Mohammad Rizwan]. Itne [Such] selfish players,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. [If they would have played properly the match would have ended in 15 overs. But they dragged it the last over]. Let's make this a movement?”

Shaheen shared the picture of Babar and Rizwan, saying that he is “absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team”.

Babar and Rizwan have become the most successful batting partners in T20Is, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The Indian pair had scored 1,743 runs in total 52 innings as batting partners, Pakistan’s Babar and Rizwan surpassed them in the 36th inning as batting partners when they took Pakistan’s score to 18 runs in the third over in the second T20I against England.

They have also become the first-ever batting pair in T20Is to amass 1,800 runs as batting partners.