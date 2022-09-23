 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
Prince William talks about rainbows that appeared at Queen Elizabeth's death

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Prince William told volunteers and staff who helped with the Windsor committal that the Royal Family had seen five rainbows over Balmoral shortly after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth died.

 "Her Majesty was looking down on us," the Prince of Wales said.

His wife Kate Middleton had stayed in Windsor with the children while William travelled up to Balmoral hours before the Queen's death.

Kate Middleton said, "In England, too, it had been ‘extraordinary weather. Right at the end of the day, the heavens opened."

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 and was buried with her husband Prince Philip in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

