Friday Sep 23 2022
Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wanted to have another baby with her despite knowing Maralee Nichols was pregnant.

Speaking on the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Good American founder admitted she was being tricked by the former boyfriend.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation [with Nichols] the first week of December,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic, but not that f–king deranged.”

Tristan knew about the other baby two months before he was discussing another kid with Khloe.

“All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” she explained.

“In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, especially getting the paperwork that we saw.”

