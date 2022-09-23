 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’
Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

Johnny Depp is seemingly acting on the advice of Elon Musk amid reports he is dating Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit.

Joelle Rich, 38 represented the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2020.

The Daily Star, quoting Us Weekly, reported after the trial finished, Depp and Rich relationship turned to romance and it has flourished in recent months specially after his defamation trial against Amber Heard in June.

The magazine, citing a close source to Depp and his new ladylove, says “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Earlier, Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’


More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection
Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’
Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral

Harry denied dinner with Charles, William over 'big snub' to Meghan at Balmoral
Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle’s ‘understated’ appearance at Queen’s funeral
Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting

Queen’s unseen photo gives a rare look at Her Majesty’s ‘scribbled’ handwriting
King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'

King Charles 'love child' eyes 'forcibly' changed to brown to hide 'true identity'
‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family

‘Avatar’ to return with a focus on family
King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?

King Charles only put differences with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss

Meghan Markle will 'capitalise' on Queen death with 'egregious' Spotify diss
Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Khloé Kardashian fell for Tristan Thompson demands for baby no 2: 'Sociopath'

Latest

view all