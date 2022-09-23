Johnny Depp acts on Elon Musk advice ‘move on’

Johnny Depp is seemingly acting on the advice of Elon Musk amid reports he is dating Joelle Rich, the lawyer who represented him in his UK libel lawsuit.



Joelle Rich, 38 represented the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 2020.

The Daily Star, quoting Us Weekly, reported after the trial finished, Depp and Rich relationship turned to romance and it has flourished in recent months specially after his defamation trial against Amber Heard in June.

The magazine, citing a close source to Depp and his new ladylove, says “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Earlier, Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Depp and Amber Heard to ‘move on’ following their defamation trial.

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”



