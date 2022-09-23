 
Friday Sep 23 2022
Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Prince Harry is under fire for ‘missing’ his chance at bidding the Queen farewell, before her ‘final goodbye’ for the sake of Meghan Markle.

Royal author Mathew Lodge issued this shocking insight in a brand-new piece for Mail Online.

The alleged piece read, “It is claimed that in the ensuing row, during which Harry fought to persuade his father to allow Meghan to come with him, he missed a flight carrying William and their uncles Andrew and Edward to Scotland - and with it the chance to bid farewell.”

“The prince - who plunged the monarchy into crisis after he and the duchess sensationally quit royal duties and left the UK for California two years ago, before making a series of stunning allegations against The Firm - was so angry that his wife had been banned, and that he had missed his first flight, that he refused to have dinner that evening with Charles, William and Queen Consort Camilla.”

Even a source close to The Sun issued the same revelation and claimed, “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.”

“Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother.”

“It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London.”

