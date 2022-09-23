 
entertainment
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Harry and Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals
Harry and Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals

A royal commentator recently claimed that it will not be easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconcile with Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly “hoped” to “protect” the late monarch by attending the Jubilee celebrations in the summer.

Royal commentator Russell Myers told The Royal Beat: “You talk about the olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited him to Windsor, these are sticking plasters on a huge great wound that he has had a huge hand in.”

“We don’t know, but one would assume, is he really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?” he continued.

“I don’t know where they go from here and I can only see it getting worse. This book, even if it’s just a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him.

The expert remarked: “I don’t see a way back for them.”

More From Entertainment:

Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’

Poitier legacy tackled by Oprah Winfrey in ‘Sidney’
Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

Kate Middleton’s touching nod to Queen and Prince Philip on first public meeting in Windsor

BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records

BTS' J-Hope, Crush collab MV 'Rush Hour' sets new records
Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death to be leaked: report

Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death to be leaked: report
‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William

‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William
Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son

Khloe Kardashian sparks controversy with pics in hospital bed with newborn son
King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry ‘snubbing’ King Charles due to Meghan Markle ban?

Prince Harry ‘snubbing’ King Charles due to Meghan Markle ban?
BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement

BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' carves its name in history with record-smashing achievement
Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection

Kate Middleton to get ‘lion’s share’ of Queen’s jewellery collection
Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?

Prince Harry ‘chose’ Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth in final moments?
Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Shakira ‘protecting’ kids from paparazzi amid Gerard Pique split: ‘Total circus’

Latest

view all