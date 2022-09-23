 
Friday Sep 23 2022
King Charles III mourning beloved Queen ‘quietly’ where she died in Balmoral

Friday Sep 23, 2022

King Charles III reportedly travelled to Balmoral, Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral to ‘quietly’ grieve her loss alone with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, reported The Daily Mail.

The 96-year-old former monarch died in Balmoral, Scotland, often regarded as one of her most favourite places, on September 8, 2022.

After a ten-day mourning period, she was laid to rest this Monday after a state funeral ceremony in London, and soon after, her heir, the new King Charles, reportedly took a flight to Scotland to mourn his mother’s loss at the place she adored.

According to The Daily Mail, King Charles landed in Scotland on September 20, 2022, and made his way to the royal Balmoral estate where the Queen passed away.

He and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, reportedly left from the RAF Northolt on his private jet, landing at the Aberdeen airport in the afternoon a day after the funeral.

Another week-long mourning period is said to be in effect for the royal family after the Queen’s funeral, with no royal engagements planned in the week since.

