Friday Sep 23 2022
Friday Sep 23, 2022

Kanye West apologizes to ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West,now Ye, offers a shocking apology to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, following new rants on social media.

The claim was made in a short GMA sit-down clip that has been making rounds on the internet since its release on September 21st.

The clip details a surprise apologize by the Yeezy creator, for the “mother of my children.”

The rapper even goes as far to claim, “I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”

This claim comes after Kanye revealed his newfound attendance inside a therapist’s office.

It comes after the rapper spoke to Good Morning America about his “hurtful” rantings on social media.

There, he broke down his thoughts on social media and whether it is ‘beneficial or hurtful’. 

At the time he was quoted saying, “I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital — or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it.”

