Friday Sep 23 2022
How Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘broke the ice’ for Queen’s funeral

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Here is how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle managed to break the ice before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession.

A royal inside source brought this revelation to light during their interview with Heat World.

The insider admitted, Kate and Meghan were “being cordial towards each other” before Queen Elizbeth’s funeral.

“They hadn’t spoken for a long time, until that walkabout in Windsor two days after the Queen died. They had a polite exchange just before it and that broke the ice.”

This claim comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor walkabout began trending on social media, all because of the Fab Four’s reunion. 

