Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'real deal' as she 'separates from first husband'

Johnny Depp's new ladylove, Joelle Rich, has parted ways from her husband.



The couple, who made headlines this week after being spotted together for the first time, met in 2020 when Depp sued The Sun for calling him a 'wife beater.'

Amid the rumours of their budding romance, it is reported that Joelle has parted ways from her husband.

The Telegraph reports: “The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after previously representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to be separated from her university sweetheart husband.”

Joelle was reportedly married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, in 2011. She shares two kids with the ex-husband.

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet that Johnny and Joelle is “the real deal.”

