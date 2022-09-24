 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC throws out PTI's plea seeking declaration of sedition law illegal

By
Awais Yousafzai

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

The Islamabad High Courts (IHC) building. — IHC website
The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) building. — IHC website

  • Mazari moved IHC to declare Section 124-A of PPC illegal.
  • She says it violated Constitution's articles 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 19A.
  • Mazari says UK, which originally brought law, has repealed it.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) threw out PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari's plea on Saturday requesting the court to declare sedition laws illegal.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition today for being non-maintainable.

The senior PTI leader had filed the petition after her party colleague, Shahbaz Gill, was charged under the law in Islamabad and kept behind bars for over a month.

In her plea, filed with the IHC, Mazari had challenged Section 124-A of sedition in the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

"Section 124-A of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 may very graciously be declared as ultra-vires in terms of Article 8 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 being inconsistent with and in derogation of fundamental rights provided under Article 9, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19, 19A of the Constitution," the petition read.

The PTI leader had contended that Section 124-A of the Sedition Act was being used to suppress freedom of expression, and it was inconsistent with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The petition had said that sedition cases were resorted to suppress criticism and expression. In the petition, it was requested that Article 124-A of sedition be declared illegal.

Mazari had also requested the IHC that the registration of sedition cases may be stopped and an injunction may be issued in this regard.

"In the interim and during the pendency of the instant petition, the respondents (Government of Pakistan) may kindly be restrained from registering any FIRs, or undertaking any coercive measure in Sedition Cases under Section 124-A," the petition had stated.

Mazari had also mentioned that the British — who introduced the law of sedition to oppress Indians — have themselves abolished the law in their country.

The PTI leader had said that after acknowledging the value of the right of free speech and expression, the United Kingdom deleted the seditious libel through the Coroners and Justice Act, 2009.

The petitioner had also noted that several countries — USA, New Zealand, Australia, Ghana, South Korea, Indonesia, Scotland, and Singapore — have repealed the sedition laws.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi man held for harassing Turkish vlogger: police

Karachi man held for harassing Turkish vlogger: police
Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer

Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer
Climate ideal for dengue outbreak in 10 major cities: Met Office

Climate ideal for dengue outbreak in 10 major cities: Met Office
Ishaq Dar may take finance portfolio, says Rana Sanaullah

Ishaq Dar may take finance portfolio, says Rana Sanaullah
What are Bilawal's marriage plans?

What are Bilawal's marriage plans?
PM granted permanent exemption from appearance in Ashiana Housing reference

PM granted permanent exemption from appearance in Ashiana Housing reference
In meeting with Malala Yousafzai, PM Shehbaz praises her efforts for girls' education

In meeting with Malala Yousafzai, PM Shehbaz praises her efforts for girls' education
Bilawal draws world attention to health emergency in Pakistan

Bilawal draws world attention to health emergency in Pakistan
COAS Gen Bajwa spends time with flood victims of Badin

COAS Gen Bajwa spends time with flood victims of Badin
Sara murder case: Husband Shahnawaz confesses crime, says he 'suspected wife had affair with someone'

Sara murder case: Husband Shahnawaz confesses crime, says he 'suspected wife had affair with someone'
Pakistan seeks 'long-term' peace with India: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan seeks 'long-term' peace with India: PM Shehbaz
Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan next week, will assume Senator’s post

Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan next week, will assume Senator’s post

Latest

view all