Director Safe City Islamabad found dead at home

Director System Safe City Islamabad Abdul Qadir was found dead with a noose around his neck in his house in Margalla Town, Islamabad Capital Territory Police said on Saturday morning.



As per the police, Qadir was a grade-19 officer in the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and was offering his duties in Safe City project Islamabad on deputation.

Police said that the body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy, while forensic investigation teams are currently present at the crime scene.

Taking notice of the incident, Islamabad IGP has directed the deputy inspector general to conduct a transparent probe into the matter.

The police expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and said that more updates will be shared as received.