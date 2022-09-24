 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub
King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub

King Charles and Prince William honoured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and extended olive branch to them despite the dinner snub from the Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth last week.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry snubbed dinner with his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William at Balmoral after Meghan was allegedly banned from joining the royal family on the day of Queen’s death on September 8.

The report further says despite the dinner snub, the Prince of Wales invited Meghan and Harry for walkabout with him and Kate Middleton to review tributes to Queen at Windsor Castle.

Also, King Charles allowed Harry to wear military uniform for a vigil. He also mentioned the couple in his first speech as monarch.

Meanwhile, following their extended UK stay, Meghan and Harry have reportedly reunited with their children Archie and Lilibet in California.

More From Entertainment:

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life to life imprisonment

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life to life imprisonment
Meghan Markle knew she made Queen life 'difficult', cried because of 'regret'

Meghan Markle knew she made Queen life 'difficult', cried because of 'regret'

Meghan Markle 'screamed' at staffer 'every 10 minutes' for 'letting her down'

Meghan Markle 'screamed' at staffer 'every 10 minutes' for 'letting her down'
New book on Queen Consort Camilla will be out on September 29th

New book on Queen Consort Camilla will be out on September 29th
Camilla never a 'surrogate mother' to Prince Harry, it was always about Charles

Camilla never a 'surrogate mother' to Prince Harry, it was always about Charles
Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'real deal' as she 'separates from first husband'

Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'real deal' as she 'separates from first husband'
Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with women of Iran

Dua Lipa expresses solidarity with women of Iran

Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid to attend King Charles coronation

Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid to attend King Charles coronation

Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family

Thirteen years later, 'Avatar' to return with a focus on family

Latest

view all