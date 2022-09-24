King Charles, Princess Diana 'cried together' for hours on day of divorce: Insider

Princess Diana and King Charles had an emotional moment the day they filed for divorce.



The royal couple, that officially parted ways in 1996, sat on a bench together and cried after signing the deed.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said, “On the day of the divorce (Aug. 28, 1996), she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.”

She continued: “It was this crazy separation, but by the time the divorce was actually finalized, they were on much better terms.”

Diana's personal trainer Jenni Rivett earlier told Yahoo that she never wanted to divorce Charles.

“Given the choice, she would have stayed and tried to make a happy marriage,” he told. “She loved Charles. She wasn’t the one who wanted to separate or divorce. She was sad about it. She wanted to be a loving wife.”

