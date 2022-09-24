King Charles III’s step-children getting royal titles?

File Footage

The royal future of King Charles’ step-children has been brought to light by an insider.



Questions regarding the future of King Charles’ step-children comes shortly after Prince William was handed the official titles of the Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru.

At the time of King Charles’ address, from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, he announced the inheritance and this led many to question the futures of Queen Consort Camilla’s children.

For those unversed, at the time the King claimed, “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall.”

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

In regards to the royal future of Queen Consort Camilla’s two children, Tom, 47, and Laura, 44, the duo is not in immediate line to get royal titles, according to OK.

This is due to the fact that Camilla is a royal by marriage and not by blood, this also reduces the chances of them ever taking on royal patronages and duties.

However, that is not to say the two are not close with the Royal Family, as they recently attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral alongside their own families.

This drops down to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children as well, as they are reportedly not in line to receive any HRH titles as well.

Sunrise, political editor Samantha Maiden also referenced the decision and claimed, “I understand that they get this automatically when they're the grandchild of the monarch which they clearly are but quite pointedly, King Charles has not referenced this in his public statements.”

“He's referred to them as master and so that suggests they're not going to get it. It's just another thing where you can sort of understand why these families are estranged.”