Why Taylor Swift will not headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Details inside

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down an offer to headline the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show.

The Shake It Off crooner was asked to host the gig, but she declined the offer amid schedule issues, reported TMZ.

Swift was approached by the NFL to host the next Super Bowl, but she refused, stating that she does not want to perform the big event until she finishes rerecording her first six albums.

The Folklore singer reportedly wants to headline the gig but she has to finish re-recording four albums, including Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Reputation and 1989.

Swift’s fans, popularly called ‘Swifties,’ went into frenzy on Friday after the NFL announced Apple Music would be the sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII show.

Meanwhile, NFL is still on the hunt to find the best performer for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.