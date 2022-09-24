 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Reuters

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Actress Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for her role in the 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at 88, the Associated Press reported late Friday.

Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told the news agency, without giving a cause for her death.

Andrew Bick, her son, told The Hollywood Reporter that she died on Friday of natural causes. She had survived two bouts with breast cancer.

The actress won the Academy Award for Best Leading Actress in 1976 for her portrayal of ruthless nurse Mildred Ratched in Milos Forman's adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel of the same name. The movie also won awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Screenplay.

In her acceptance speech that night, she used American Sign Language to thank her deaf parents and thanked audiences for hating her.

Her portrayal of the character in the film was so memorable, streaming platform Netflix made a series called "Ratched" in 2020, which tells the origin story of the nurse-turned-villain.

Born Estelle Louise Fletcher on July 22, 1934, she was the second of four children.

She married producer Jerry Bick in the early 1960s and had two sons, John and Andrew. Fletcher divorced Bick in 1977 and is survived by her sons, according to the Associated Press.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor
Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss
Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’
King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl

King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl
King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online

King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online
Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry
Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'
Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report

Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report

Latest

view all