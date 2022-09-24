Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry

FileFootage

King Charles III gave a subtle hint about his bringing Prince William and Prince Harry closer during his reign.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe weighed in on the new monarch’s first address to the nation as King.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the King said.

Reacting to the statement, Duncan told OK!: “King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons.

"The speech was a very carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from a person who was, frankly, not only burying his mother but he was also burying Prince Charles.

"The father that Harry knew almost doesn't exist anymore, he has changed. Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons.

The expert further added: "There's only so much you can do, but I think publicly declaring his love for Harry and Meghan during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by The King to say, 'Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed,' that was a message to Harry."