 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles indicates he's 'determined' to 'heal rift' between William, Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III gave a subtle hint about his bringing Prince William and Prince Harry closer during his reign.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe weighed in on the new monarch’s first address to the nation as King.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the King said.

Reacting to the statement, Duncan told OK!: “King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons.

"The speech was a very carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from a person who was, frankly, not only burying his mother but he was also burying Prince Charles.

"The father that Harry knew almost doesn't exist anymore, he has changed. Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons.

The expert further added: "There's only so much you can do, but I think publicly declaring his love for Harry and Meghan during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by The King to say, 'Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed,' that was a message to Harry."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor
Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss
Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’
King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl

King Charles III advised to 'do a backflip' by young girl
King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online

King Charles’ pics with official red box trolled online
Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Chris Rock seems to have no intention of hosting Award shows after Oscars slap

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help

Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy during ‘The Kardashians’ premiere
Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Gerard Pique thinks Shakira’s taking revenge on him by playing victim: Report

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'

Meghan Markle unresponsive to Camilla's advice went 'her own way'
Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report

Love Island’s Katie Salmon and Harry are still together: report
King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

King Charles’ official portrait includes heartwarming tribute to the Queen

Latest

view all