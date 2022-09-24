Firm under fire for ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s pleas for help

 
The Royal Family has been accused of trying to ‘ignore’ Meghan Markle in her ‘ultimate hour of need’.

Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser issued these insights in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “I know that Meghan has, of course, spoken about the horrifying toll royal life took on her mental health; if only someone inside the Palace had listened and helped her; if only staying 'in' did not require her suffering. If only...”

In the wake of the Queen's funeral and seeing Anne in her smart military trousers, head bowed, inside Westminster Hall and Her Majesty's granddaughters following suit, what is clear is that this is not their grandmother's Palace.”

Before concluding she added, “This is a Palace that can - and is - evolving and Harry and Meghan could and should be playing a starring role in this.”

