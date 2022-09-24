Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in glimmering black gown

Kim Kardashian put on a dazzling display as she took to the runway of Dolce & Gabbana's SS/23 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

Kim has been working in collaboration with the couture fashion house to design the new collection that was showcased during the show.

For her glamour shots, the 41-year-old reality star flaunted her fit physique in a glimmering number of her own, featuring a black gown with a fully embellished detail.

Taking to the stage after the models had walked, Kim looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the square-neck number - which had a centre slit down the back and a thin strap design.

She achieved a sultry stare as she paired the jaw-dropping look with heeled black boots that clung to her lower leg, before adding a statement cross necklace and matching drop earrings.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The new collection was designed in collaboration with Kim, with the looks featuring a slew of her signature corseted and distressed pieces - while models donned a 'KIM' choker when taking to the catwalk.

Aside from high-end fashion, the famous family have also been taking to the small screen with their Hulu series The Kardashians.

And Kris left fan's astonished during Thursday's season two premiere as she hilariously admitted to 'forgetting' about a home that she owns.



