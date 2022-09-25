 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome eighth child together

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome eighth child together

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed another baby together, according to PEOPLE.

The publication reported that daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple tole PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They add, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Hilaria shared a video of the couple's newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," she wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal will 'cause untold damage' to King Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal will 'cause untold damage' to King Charles and Camilla

Kanye West's shares Kim Kardashian's picture with a cryptic message

Kanye West's shares Kim Kardashian's picture with a cryptic message

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl half-time show

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl half-time show
Africa's first post-pandemic Comic-Con festival draws thousands

Africa's first post-pandemic Comic-Con festival draws thousands
First picture of Queen Elizabeth's resting place released

First picture of Queen Elizabeth's resting place released

Meghan Markle real cause of rift between Prince Harry and Royal family?

Meghan Markle real cause of rift between Prince Harry and Royal family?
Furious Harry prefers to eat with Andrew rather than King Charles and William?

Furious Harry prefers to eat with Andrew rather than King Charles and William?
Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding in Windsor amid fear of being 'kicked out'

Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding in Windsor amid fear of being 'kicked out'

Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous in sleeveless blazer and fringed skirt

Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous in sleeveless blazer and fringed skirt

Prince Harry knew about his fate, claims new book

Prince Harry knew about his fate, claims new book
‘The Crown’: Netflix announces season 5 release date

‘The Crown’: Netflix announces season 5 release date

A$AP Rocky grabs everyone’s attention with his new pictures

A$AP Rocky grabs everyone’s attention with his new pictures

Latest

view all