Sunday Sep 25 2022
Meghan Markle 'very capable' personality forced Kate Middleton to 'up her game'

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William felt threatened by the success of 'polished' Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales called for an immediate strategy change when Meghan entered into the royal fold. The former Suits actress married Prince Harry in 2018.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl wrote in her book The New Royals: "The Cambridges had already signalled their intention to be more than 'ornamental royals' and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome.

“She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case.

"'That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable', according to a source."

The Waleses realised they need to 'up their game' to surpass Meghan's popularity.

