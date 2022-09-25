Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut off ties with US-based PR firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cut off ties with their United States- based public relations firm Sunshine Sachs, reportedly.

The PR firm has confirmed that it ‘no longer’ works with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, adding that the ‘intel is solid.’

Sunshine Sachs worked alongside the team at Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation. According to latest reports, all communications from the Sussex pair will be now handled internally.

Earlier, Sunshine Sachs’ contact details were listed on Meghan's Celebrity Service account page, which has been removed now, the Radar reported.

While the firm is still displayed on Harry's page.

Harry and Meghan joined hands with the American PR firm in 2019. The royal exiled couple hired the team to help with Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - the charitable initiative they launched following their split from the foundation they previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan reunited with the members of royal family following the death of Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.